Here we look at how to generate SSH Keys and Copy them to servers to enable secure but pass-wordless login.

Its good practice to use difference passwords for each login you have, and when it comes to Sever Login this is just as important, but having too many passwords can be confusing. Instead, its best to use authorised SSH Keys which the server will remember, so each time you login from your current computer, it already knows its you.

Generating the SSH Key

For anyone familiar with git repositories, you probably already know this step. But for those new to SSH Keys we need to generate a private / public pair of keys.

To Generate an SSH Key

ssh-keygen

You will be asked several questions such as path and passphrase, you can just enter through these and leave them, as default. The keys will then be stored under your home directory in the .ssh folder.

Viewing the SSH Key

If you want to view the Key you can do so with cat

cat ~/.ssh/id_rsa.pub

Copying the Key to the server

Testing

Attempt to log into the server

HOW SSH-COPY-ID WORKS

