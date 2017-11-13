I have had linux as my primary OS for about a decade now, and primarily use Ubuntu. But with the latest release I have decided to migrate back to an OS I generally dislike, Windows 10.

What Caused Me to Switch Back?

Now dont take this as a Linux Bashing Article, I have been a long time Linux fan. For over a decade I have used and defended open source software and GNU/Linux. But throught the years I have seen an average share of issues ranging from small to game changing. This article though is at tender point in the evolution of Ubuntu, which has been enough to make me rethink what I actually want from the OS I use.

There has always been issues with Linux on the desktop, and this is not to generally bash no pun but there were a few issues which lead to me switching.

The most notable was Ubuntu 17.10, the death of Unity Desktop. Although Unity had its haters, for the most part it was the most polished and thoughtful environment for linux. I resisted it when it came to be, and fell in love with it before it died.

The problem was, when I upgraded to 17.10 I suffered the following issues:

Dell D3100 Dock no longer worked

Ubuntu kept Freezing

Double Clicking Icons on the desktop did nothing

Using the HUD to search for programs would try installing MATE versions.

The second point was the deal breaker, but I realised that yes, I could roll back to 16.04, wait out its life then have to find something else, but then what?

In addition to the above, there were also the inherent set backs from using Linux over Windows. Such as;

Most Propriatry Commerical Software is unavailable, E.G Maya, PhotoShop, Microsoft Office (In most cases the alternatives are not on par)

Most Games are not ported to Linux, including games from major studios like EA, Rockstar Ect.

Drivers for most hardware is a second thought for the manufacturers when it comes to linux.

While pondering this, I looked into features of other operating systems and decided what if windows new goal of being developer friendly would hold up.

What I am Looking For in Windows

I use computers mainly for programming, and I use virtual machines, git , ssh and rely heavily on bash for most of what I do. I also occasionally game, watch netflix and some light office work.

In short I am looking to keep my current workflow in Ubuntu and transplant it onto Windows. I also want to take advantage of Windows strong points.

All PC Games Written For Windows

Native Support for Most Programs

Microsoft Office

Now there are caveats with using windows, but I intend to maintain it correctly so I am not worried about the usual windows nasties such as viruses and malware.

Windows Subsystem For Linux (Bash on Ubuntu on Windows)

Microsoft has worked closely with Canonical to bring Ubuntu to Windows. After quickly setting up and launching the program, you have a very familiar bash interface.

Now I have been looking into the limitations of this, but the only real limitation I hit at the time of writing this article is that it is abstracted away from the hardware. For instance lsblk won't show what partitions you have, because Ubuntu is not being given that information.

But besides accessing low level tools, I found the experience to be quite familiar and nice.

I utilised this within my workflow for the following.

Generating SSH Keypair

Using Git with Github to manage my repositories

SSH into several servers, including passwordless

Running MySQL for Local Databases

Monitoring System Resources

Using VIM for Config Files

Running Bash Scripts

Running Local Web Server

Running PHP, NodeJS

It has proven so far to be quite the formidable tool, and besides being in the Window 10 UI, my workflow feels almost identical to when I was on Ubuntu itself.

No WINE for me

Another major upside I am experiencing is compatibility. Now I rarely used WINE to enable me to use windows software. But on occasion it was needed, and usually was not very good.

HeidiSQL

One of the first Programs I installed was HeidiSQL, one of my favourite DB Clients. It does work under wine, but it felt horrid so I ditched it for MySQL Workbench. Having it back in pride of place in windows is like having a trusty old friend back.

Gaming / Steam

What is a Windows PC without a little gaming. I installed steam from its website and was greated with all my linux catalogue, plus my windows catalogue which was 5 times bigger and including AAA titles like GTA V. Something I could only dream about in Ubuntu.

Now I had so much hope for SteamOS and still do, but I don't think it will ever make a dent in the gaming market anywhere in the near future. So if you want to game on a pc, you really do need windows.

Something else noted, the driver support was better for ny nvidia graphics card which made some linux native games like TF2 run slightly better.

Windows will always be superior in gaming, so this was not much of a surprise

Running From a USB HDD and WHY

Now, I have always run linux from USB Hard Drives and USB sticks and never thought anything of it. Linux is durable and something like this goes well in its stride. But I remember the days of Windows hating portability, so when I did a clone of my HDD as a backup, I was surprised when I could boot from it over USB.

This has become a handy option for me as I plan to migrate my work laptop back to windows, but did not want to be risky and just throw it on there.

So for the past few days I have ran it from the USB, and apart from a few buggy messages, I have had no real downside from running it over USB.

The notable issues doing this is:

Slower Boot Speed

Annoying Don't Unplug Your USB message

Not been able to get it to Activate

I might do an article just on Windows on a USB Drive so we can go into more detail.

So what is the verdict?

I have been using windows 10 for about two weeks now, and have not noticed any negative effect to my work flow. All the tools I need are on hand and the OS is generally behaving, although there have been some minor hiccups along the way.

Will I stay with windows

Although it's early days, I think I will be sticking with windows the the forseable future.