Previously I wrote an article on how to install PHP 7.2 on Debian 8, since 7.2 is now available here is how to install 7.2

This article is for installing PHP 7.2 on debian 8, if your looking to install 7.1 instead please look at https://www.chris-shaw.com/blog/how-to-install-php-7.1-on-debian-8.

Similar to 7.1, we will be using Ondřej Surý repository to install the 7.2 version of PHP. This method works both on Debian 8 (Jessie) and Debian 9 (Stretch)

All we need to do is add the PPA Repository to Debian

Adding this Repository to your system

You can update your system with packages from this PPA by adding ppa:ondrej/php to your system's Software Sources.

sudo apt-get install apt-transport-https lsb-release ca-certificates sudo wget -O /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/php.gpg https://packages.sury.org/php/apt.gpg echo "deb https://packages.sury.org/php/ $(lsb_release -sc) main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/php.list

Installing PHP

Now as we have ondrej's PPA available as a source, we can go ahead and install PHP as we normally would with apt-get, we just need to specify the version we want to use.

sudo apt-get install php7.2

Installing Some Additional Packages

sudo apt-get install php7.2-cli php7.2-common php7.2-curl php7.2-gd php7.2-json php7.2-mbstring php7.2-mysql php7.2-opcache php7.2-readline php7.2-xml

Verify Install

To verify PHP7.2 is installed, just run the following to see the version you are using.