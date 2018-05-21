2018-05-21
How to import and export large MYSQL Databses with Progress Bar.
When importing and dumping mysql databases, it can take a while to perform such tasks and common MySQL clients dont tend to handle large databases quite well, appearing to just hang.
Instead its easier and more informative to perform these actions on the command line and pipe the output through Pipe Viewer, so you can see the progress and estimated completion time.
Install Pipe Viewer
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install pv
Import Database
Replace the uppercase characters with your credentials.
pv FILE.sql | mysql -uUSERNAME -pPASSWORD DATABASENAME
Export Database
Replace the uppercase characters with your credentials and the estimated size of the database.
mysqldump -u USERNAME -pPASSWORD DATABASE | pv --progress --size ESTIMATEDSIZEINGBg -t -e -r -a > DATABASE-dump.sql