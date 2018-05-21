How to import and export large MYSQL Databses with Progress Bar.

When importing and dumping mysql databases, it can take a while to perform such tasks and common MySQL clients dont tend to handle large databases quite well, appearing to just hang.

Instead its easier and more informative to perform these actions on the command line and pipe the output through Pipe Viewer, so you can see the progress and estimated completion time.

Install Pipe Viewer

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install pv

Import Database

Replace the uppercase characters with your credentials.

pv FILE.sql | mysql -uUSERNAME -pPASSWORD DATABASENAME

Export Database

Replace the uppercase characters with your credentials and the estimated size of the database.