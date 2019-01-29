When working with a mysql database, you may need to add additional users for many reasons, following is a selection of commands to do this simply.

Change username password,database_name and table_name to the real values.

Create a User

CREATE USER 'username'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'password';

Add All Privileges

GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON * . * TO 'newuser'@'localhost';

Reload Privileges

FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

Add Specific Permission

GRANT type_of_permission ON database_name.table_name TO ‘username’@'localhost’;

Remove Specific Permission

REVOKE type_of_permission ON database_name.table_name FROM ‘username’@‘localhost’;

Delete User

DROP USER ‘username’@‘localhost’;

Show Permissions