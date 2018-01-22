Creating An Archive

A simple way is using the TAR command which using the following sytnax

tar -zcvf archive-name.tar.gz directory-name

tar: The Program we are using (Flags) -z: Compress archive using gzip program -c: Create archive -v: Verbose i.e display progress while creating archive -f: Destination File Name

An Example of this would be the following

$ tar -zcvf my-archive.tar.gz /home/cshaw/project

Extracting An Archive

The syntax is similar to extract the active. The main difference is we change the flag -c (create) to -x (extract)