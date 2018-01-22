Posted on Monday 22nd January 2018 in Snippet
Creating An Archive
A simple way is using the TAR command which using the following sytnax
tar -zcvf archive-name.tar.gz directory-name
tar: The Program we are using (Flags) -z: Compress archive using gzip program -c: Create archive -v: Verbose i.e display progress while creating archive -f: Destination File Name
An Example of this would be the following
$ tar -zcvf my-archive.tar.gz /home/cshaw/project
Extracting An Archive
The syntax is similar to extract the active. The main difference is we change the flag -c (create) to -x (extract)
$ tar -zxvf my-archive.tar.gz /home/chris/project